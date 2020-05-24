JOAN WORMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOAN WORMAN, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her residence. Born Aug. 19, 1926, in Peru, Ind., she was a daughter of Grant and Bertha Mae (Cordier) Myers. On Aug. 13, 1949, she married William G. Worman in Fort Wayne, and together they enjoyed 55 years of marriage prior to Bill's death on Jan. 16, 2004. Joan's most loved holiday was Christmas for which she enjoyed decorating her home. Her favorite hobbies were tending her flower gardens, baking for her grandchildren and shopping. Survivors include a son, Mark W. Worman of Bristol, Ind.; a daughter, Susanne W. Piepho of Fort Wayne; twin grandchildren, Arden Blair Piepho and Skylar Reed Piepho; a brother, Don (Helen) Myers of Goshen, Ind.; and a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Worman of Pennsylvania. Joan was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Myers and Lewis Myers; a sister, Jeanette Madden; and a half sister, Eileen Miller. No memorial or events are scheduled. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Chapel. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved