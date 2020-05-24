JOAN WORMAN, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her residence. Born Aug. 19, 1926, in Peru, Ind., she was a daughter of Grant and Bertha Mae (Cordier) Myers. On Aug. 13, 1949, she married William G. Worman in Fort Wayne, and together they enjoyed 55 years of marriage prior to Bill's death on Jan. 16, 2004. Joan's most loved holiday was Christmas for which she enjoyed decorating her home. Her favorite hobbies were tending her flower gardens, baking for her grandchildren and shopping. Survivors include a son, Mark W. Worman of Bristol, Ind.; a daughter, Susanne W. Piepho of Fort Wayne; twin grandchildren, Arden Blair Piepho and Skylar Reed Piepho; a brother, Don (Helen) Myers of Goshen, Ind.; and a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Worman of Pennsylvania. Joan was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Myers and Lewis Myers; a sister, Jeanette Madden; and a half sister, Eileen Miller. No memorial or events are scheduled. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Chapel. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 24, 2020.