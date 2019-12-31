JOANN JANE DEPUTY, 87, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Humble, Texas. Born Aug. 9, 1932, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Glennis Adams. She graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1950 and attended both Ball State Teachers College, Muncie, Ind., and Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind. Following her graduation, she pursued her career as a music educator with the Fort Wayne Community Schools. In retirement, she and her husband, Robert, moved to Harlingen, Texas where she attended Wesley United Methodist Church and directed the bell choir for several years. She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her loving sister, Patricia Avery of Fort Wayne; brother, James Adams of Wolcottville, Ind.; devoted sons, Andrew Deputy of Kernersville, N.C., and John Deputy of Humble, Texas; six granddaughters, and two grandsons. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 45 years, Robert Lee Deputy in 2005 and her loving daughters Sarah Deputy in 2016 and Jane Deputy in 2019. While the family will be holding a private memorial, they ask her friends to remember her in their own way. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the music program of donor's local school or church in her memory. Arrangements by Rosewood Funeral Home, Humble, Texas.

