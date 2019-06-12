JoANN L. GRUNDEN, 79, of Huntington, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. JoAnn was born April 26, 1940 in Kendallville. She worked as a nurse's aide at Lutheran Hospital for 23 years and then at Heartland Hospice for 13 years. She was a member of Trinity Church, Huntington. She is survived by her children, Pamela (Vernon - deceased) Howard, Ruby Shepherd, Debra (Robin) Murray, Thomas Goggins, and John (Rena) Grunden; brother, Damon Burkley; 19 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lee Grunden; parents, Damon and Joyce Burkley; daughter, Cheryal Gonzalez; brother, Ralph Burkley; and grandson, Nathan Gonzalez. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Contributions in JoAnn's memory may be made to Parkview Hospice. Memories and expressions of sympathy for the Grunden family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 12, 2019