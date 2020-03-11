JOANN L. NOYES, 91, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Jay W. and Eva J. (Perry) Hensler. She was an Executive Secretary at VWR for 17 years, retiring in 1993. Joann loved bargain shopping and socializing with friends and relatives. Surviving are her grandchildren, Rachel (Derek) Noyes Finley and Evan Noyes; and the Perry family of Ohio. Joann was preceded in death by her former spouse, Richard Noyes; son, Timothy C. Noyes; and brother, Keith Hensler. "A special thank you from the family to Towne House Retirement Center staff for the care provided to Joann." Memorial contributions may be made to Easter Seals ARC of Fort Wayne. Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020