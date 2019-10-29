Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOANN "ANN" LUCE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOANN "ANN" LUCE, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bryan Ohio she was the daughter of the late Robert "Rib" and Alice Miller. Known as Ann by her numerous friends and clients she spent her working life developing a loyal clientele in the beautician/acrylic nail business. Ann dedicated her free time involved in the lives of family and friends. Ann's impact on those around her, including her loving husband, children, grandchildren and elderly friends in time of need was limitless. Ann's love of her dogs throughout life was also hard to miss. Ann is survived by her dedicated and loving husband, William "Bill" Luce; sister, Linda Rike; two children, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Geer, Jay (Jodi) Luce; grandchildren, Isaac and Elijah; and dogs, Molly and Charles M. She was also preceded in death by an infant sister. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with visitation from noon until time of service. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the fuenral home, with a Wake service at 7:30 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Animal Control c/o Angel Fund, 3020 Hillegas Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46808. Online condolences may be sent at

