JoAnn SCHURG, 81, of Woodburn, Ind., passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 8:05 a.m. at Parkview -Randallia Hospice Supportive Care Unit. Her death followed a year-long battle with Alzheimer's at her residence. Survivors include her husband, Everett W. Schurg of Woodburn, Ind.; daughter, Dawn (Mike) Mishler of Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandson, Andrew E. Mishler of Fort Wayne, Ind.; granddaughter, Anna G. Mishler of Fort Wayne, Ind.; sister-in-law, Betty Becker of Ossian, Ind.; Everett's siblings, brothers, Jerry (Shirley) Schurg of Woodburn, Ind. and Bob (Darlene) Schurg of Woodburn, Ind.; sister, Faye Knipstein of Fort Wayne, Ind. She was preceded in death by a brother, Leslie Becker; and nephew, Brian Becker. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville, with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 29, 2019