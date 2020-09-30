JOANN W. GROTH, died on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Born June 20, 1923, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Henry and Bertha Wehren berg. She married her beloved husband Earl Groth in 1948. They were married 46 years. Joann was a registered nurse with Lutheran Hospital. She enjoyed running the John Earl stores with her husband for many years. Joann enjoyed entertaining family and friends, cooking, knitting, gardening, beekeeping, reading, doing volunteer work especially at Parkview Hospital and traveling the world. She and Earl enjoyed spending summers at their cabin on Manitoulin Island, Canada, for many years. Joann was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church and Cedar Creek Women's Club. Joann is survived by her brother, Dave (Janet) Wehrenberg; sister, Joyce Geroff; sisters-in- law, Beverly Maxfied and Mary Ann Wehrenberg; daughter, Julie (Jim) Edwards; and many nieces and nephews who loved her very much. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, in 1994; son, John, in 1993; brothers, Henry and Tom Wehrenberg; and brother-in-law, Bill Geroff. Funeral is 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct 10, 2020, at Ascension Lutheran Church. Memorials may be sent to Ascension Lutheran or the donor's choice.



