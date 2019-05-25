JOANNA E. RITTENHOUSE, 79, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Country View of Sunbury, Ohio. Born in Angola, Ind., Joanna retired after 24 years of service with the Northern Indiana Public Service Company. Joanna enjoyed knitting, antiqueing, and gardening. Surviving are her two sons, Michael Rittenhouse of Columbus, Ohio, and Derek (Anna) Rittenhouse of Los Angeles, Calif.; and siblings, Robert (Judy) Lepley of Foley, Ala., Leroy (Ann) Lepley of Fort Wayne, Mary Baughman of Redlands, Calif., Linda (Rick) Dembickie of Show Low, Ariz., Richard Lepley of Fort Wayne, and Clark Lepley of Gulf Shores, Ala. Joanna was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Loretta Lepley. Memorials may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Leave a condolence message at www.OhioCremation.org
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 25, 2019