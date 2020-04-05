JOANNA L. HERRICK, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in Miami County, Ind., on June 3, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Catherine (Birk) Brower. She lived in Twelve Mile, Ind., and Detroit, Mich., before settling in Fort Wayne in the 1950's. She married Ned M. Herrick on Aug. 25, 1968. They enjoyed over 25 happy years together until his death in 1996. She was a beautician by trade and participated in the Naval Fleet Reserve and the United Brethren Women's Missionary Society. She was a long-term member of Third Street United Brethren Church and Anchor Community Church. Joanna was known for her feisty spirit, contagious positive attitude, and undiscriminating love. She never met a stranger and was a blessing to all who had the privilege to know her. She is survived by a son, Jeffrey A. (Raye) Jacobs; daughter, Jill L. (Steve) enheimer; and was blessed with six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennie M. (Brian) Decker; and her four siblings. A private family funeral service will take place with burial to follow at Lindenwood Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials in Joanna's memory may be made to Anchor Community Church. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2020