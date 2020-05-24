JOANNE COREY
JOANNE COREY, 71, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born Nov. 13, 1948, in Norfolk, Va., she was the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Mary Corey. Joanne was a case worker for The Salvation Army for many years. She loved going to work everyday and helping others. She is survived by her children, Mark A. Corey of South Bend, Ind., Shannon Corey of Fort Wayne, Timothy Lomont Warfield Cory of Las Vegas, Nev., and Philatrese Corey of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Essie Bass, Patricia Ford, Brenda Fuqua, and Corase Lee. Joanne was also preceded in death by her sister, Emma Corey. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at The Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton, Fort Wayne, with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Face covering is required. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 24, 2020.
