JoANNE K. SNYDER, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. JoAnne was born Sept. 9, 1947, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Mervil and Dorothy Lowden. She graduated from Bishop Luers High School in 1965. She had a wonderful career as a homemaker, taking terrific care of her family. Surviving are her loving husband , Jim; son, Joe (Denise) Snyder; three daughters, Kathy (Rick) Seidel, Dottie (Hal Gurkin, deceased) Snyder, and Sarah (Tim LaBarbera) Snyder; three brothers, John (Joyce) Lowden, Dick (Janet) Lowden, Tim (Sylvia) Lowden; granddaughter, Gabrielle Snyder; and two grandsons, Jimmy Seidel, Jack Seidel. JoAnne's request was to have no visitation or service and a private burial with immediate family only. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice. To sign the online guest book, please go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 30, 2019