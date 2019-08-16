JoANNE KAY MARSH PUGMIRE O'NEAL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Born Oct. 22, 1938, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Beatrice Lucille Snyder Marsh and Arlo Marsh. She grew up in Fort Wayne along with siblings, the late Gay Marsh formerly of St. Augustine, Fla. and Al Marsh. JoAnn is survived by her brother, Al (Nancy) Marsh of Fort Wayne; children, Herb (Ann) Pugmire of Denver, Colo., Cheryl Maness of Bunnell, Fla., Mark (Karen) Pugmire of Snellville, Ga., and Matt (Jeff) Pugmire of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Melissa (John) Blue, Jeni (Eric) Griffith, BreAnna Pugmire, Alex Pugmire, Savannah Pugmire, and Caleb Pugmire; several nieces and great-grandchildren that JoAnn dearly loved. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur B. O'Neal. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1040 Main St., Stone Mountain (GA 30083), with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of JoAnn's life following the service. Graveside service is noon Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Melwood Cemetery, 5170 E Ponce de Leon Ave., Stone Mountain (GA 30083.

