JOANNE (HARRIS) SCHMIDT, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home. Born June 12, 1930 in Lewis, Ind., she was the youngest child of the late Clemence (Stormy) and Maudie Harris. She worked for many years at Sears, Roebuck & Co. at both the Rudisill Blvd. and Southtown Mall locations, retiring in 1992. She was a longtime member of Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren and had many wonderful friends there. Her family was of utmost importance to her; she adored her grandchildren, each in a unique way, and was grateful to be able to know her great-grandchildren. She had a quiet but very strong belief in Jesus Christ and knew that her prayers for her family and friends were heard. She was an avid reader and did ceramics for many years - creating many wonderful keepsakes for her family. She is survived by daughter, Denise (Mike) Moyer; sons, Jay (Lisa) Schmidt and Marc (Nancy) Schmidt; sisters-in-law, Mary Targett and Robin Harris; grandchildren, Andrew (Katie Liechty) Moyer, Ryan (Alexis) Moyer; Kyle (Ashley), Bryan and Alex Schmidt; Katie (Phil) Huettl, Eric (Ashley) Schmidt; and 13 great-grandchildren. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Fred; sisters, Margaret Long, Wilma Baker, Kathryn Harris, and Betty Lou Harris; brothers, Wayne, Warren and Charles Harris; and grandchildren, Brett, Emily, and Elizabeth Schmidt. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren, 6404 S. Calhoun Street, with calling one hour prior. Pastors Paul and Cheryl Thomas officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave. Internment at Greenlawn Memorial Park immediately after the service. Preferred memorials, in lieu of flowers, are to Visiting Nurse and Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren. Condolences may be left online at



