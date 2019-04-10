Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOANNE WILLIAMS. View Sign

JOANNE WILLIAMS, 61, of Fort Wayne, died on Monday, April 8, 2019, after losing a seven year battle with ovarian cancer. She was a graduate of Snider High School, where she was active in orchestra and drama. She was also a graduate of both Purdue and Indiana Universities with degrees in communications and education. She taught radio and television production at Richmond High School (Indiana) for several years. Before retiring, she served as the Program Director and Cultural Administrator for the Whitewater Canal State Historic Site in Metamora, Ind. She was passionate about horses, her family, friends and her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ted of Fort Wayne; daughter, Erin (Ian) White of Brownsburg, Ind.; parents, Thomas and Mary Schuckel of Punta Gorda, Fla.; sisters, Marianne (Alan) Morgan of Rochester Hills, Mich., Sandi (Dr. David) Sowden of Fort Wayne and Linda Gallagher of County Donegal, Ireland; and brother, James Schuckel of North Port, Fla. She also leaves behind the joys of her life, her grandsons, Robert and Simon White, and her granddaughter, Krystal Boutwell - White all of Brownsburg, Ind. Memorial service is noon Saturday, April 13, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Preferred memorials in honor of Joanne may be directed to "Agape Therapeutic Riding" in Greenfield, Ind., or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.



JOANNE WILLIAMS, 61, of Fort Wayne, died on Monday, April 8, 2019, after losing a seven year battle with ovarian cancer. She was a graduate of Snider High School, where she was active in orchestra and drama. She was also a graduate of both Purdue and Indiana Universities with degrees in communications and education. She taught radio and television production at Richmond High School (Indiana) for several years. Before retiring, she served as the Program Director and Cultural Administrator for the Whitewater Canal State Historic Site in Metamora, Ind. She was passionate about horses, her family, friends and her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ted of Fort Wayne; daughter, Erin (Ian) White of Brownsburg, Ind.; parents, Thomas and Mary Schuckel of Punta Gorda, Fla.; sisters, Marianne (Alan) Morgan of Rochester Hills, Mich., Sandi (Dr. David) Sowden of Fort Wayne and Linda Gallagher of County Donegal, Ireland; and brother, James Schuckel of North Port, Fla. She also leaves behind the joys of her life, her grandsons, Robert and Simon White, and her granddaughter, Krystal Boutwell - White all of Brownsburg, Ind. Memorial service is noon Saturday, April 13, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Preferred memorials in honor of Joanne may be directed to "Agape Therapeutic Riding" in Greenfield, Ind., or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Funeral Home FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services

6557 N Clinton Street

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

260-424-5000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close