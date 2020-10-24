JODI LYNN GARRETSON, 50, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at IU Methodist Hospital. Born in Fort Wayne on Dec. 8, 1969, she was the daughter of Harold Leroy Garretson Jr. and Carol Sue Lepper. Jodi obtained her Associates degree from Fort Wayne Business College and went on to be the founder of A New Chapter Weddings and Lakeside Wedding Chapel. She was also a Real Estate Broker with Liberty Group Realty. Jodi lived life to the fullest and enjoyed being with her family and friends. Her son, CJ was her biggest joy in life. She enjoyed putting her toes in the sand and attending live concerts. She is survived by her son, CJ Caudill; love of her life, Jason Edwards; mother, Carol (Tim) Lepper; siblings, Joe (Andrea) Garretson, Jennifer (Garret) Caley, Justin (Melissa) Lepper, and Jeremy (Ashley) Lepper; nieces and nephews; Jodi was also greatly loved by, Slate, Erica, and Olivia; and aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Leroy Garretson Jr. A celebration of life is 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at New Haven Conservation Club, 13031 US 24, New Haven (IN 46774). Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). Memorial contributions may be made to a trust for her son C.J., c/o Carol Lepper.