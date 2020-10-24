1/1
JODI LYNN GARRETSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JODI's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JODI LYNN GARRETSON, 50, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at IU Methodist Hospital. Born in Fort Wayne on Dec. 8, 1969, she was the daughter of Harold Leroy Garretson Jr. and Carol Sue Lepper. Jodi obtained her Associates degree from Fort Wayne Business College and went on to be the founder of A New Chapter Weddings and Lakeside Wedding Chapel. She was also a Real Estate Broker with Liberty Group Realty. Jodi lived life to the fullest and enjoyed being with her family and friends. Her son, CJ was her biggest joy in life. She enjoyed putting her toes in the sand and attending live concerts. She is survived by her son, CJ Caudill; love of her life, Jason Edwards; mother, Carol (Tim) Lepper; siblings, Joe (Andrea) Garretson, Jennifer (Garret) Caley, Justin (Melissa) Lepper, and Jeremy (Ashley) Lepper; nieces and nephews; Jodi was also greatly loved by, Slate, Erica, and Olivia; and aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Leroy Garretson Jr. A celebration of life is 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at New Haven Conservation Club, 13031 US 24, New Haven (IN 46774). Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). Memorial contributions may be made to a trust for her son C.J., c/o Carol Lepper.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved