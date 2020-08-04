1/1
JODY L. BARRAND, 57, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at home after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born on May 8, 1963, he grew up on his family's farm in Monroe -ville where he developed the lifelong values of hard work and helping others. He graduated from Heritage High School in 1982. Later, he moved to the south side of Fort Wayne and dedicated 32 years to his job at Stone Street Quarries a job he loved. Jody spent his weekends at Pretty Lake where he enjoyed spending time with family and friends and fishing. His other passion was taking on home improvement projects. He never knew a stranger and would do anything for anyone. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Molly; son, Andrew; daughter, Emily; siblings, Dana Barrand, Jim Patterson, John Patterson, Kim Studebaker, Lyndell (Bear) Stamper, and Pat McFeeters. To enable social distancing, a celebration of life will be held outdoors from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Foster Park Pavilion #1. Masks are requested. Memorials can be made to Riley Children's Hospital for children battling cancer. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Barrand family may be shared at www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2020.
