JOE BAHR, (1982-2019), of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in his home. He attended Wayne High School, and earned a degree in Design Engineering from Ivy Tech in 2014. He was a talented sculptor, metalworker, and craftsman. Joe is lovingly survived by his fianc‚, Leah Gatton, and future daughter 'Baby Bahr'; father, Steven Bahr; mother, Linda Firks; brother, Stephen (Katy) Bahr; sister, Renay (Ricky) Newsome; and his nieces and nephews. Joe is preceded in death by grandparents, Joseph (Betty) Bahr and Charles (Lousie) Smith. Celebration of Life is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the VFW located at 2202 West Main St. in Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 19, 2019