JOE BRYANT, 76, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Service for immediate family is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Ellis Funeral Home, with limited seating and a walk - thru visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. Temperatures may be taken when entering. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com