JOE E. CROWL, 72, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Auburn Village in Auburn, Ind. Born in Auburn, Ind. on Aug. 3, 1948, he was a son of the late Robert A. and Josephine A. (Chapman) Crowl. Joe worked as a machinist for Zollner Pistons in Fort Wayne, Ind. He was a former member of the Spencerville Volunteer Fire Department and was an avid Bingo player. Surviving are a son, Kevin Crowl of Spencerville; and a daughter, Shanna Eck of Auburn; six grandchildren, Makayla Crowl, Miranda Crowl, Morgan Crowl, Kelsey Eck, Kara Eck, anf Katie Eck; three great-grandchildren, Emma Eck, Natalie Lengacher and Quinn Morehead; and a brother, Robert (Susan) Crowl of New Haven. He was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Sue Anne Crowl. Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. Calling is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the funeral home. For the safety of the family and staff, face masks are required along with social distancing. Burial in White City Cemetery, Spencerville, Ind. Memorials to the Spencerville Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 45, Spencerville (IN 46788). Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com