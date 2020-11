Or Copy this URL to Share

CROWL, JOE E.: Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. Calling is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the funeral home. For the safety of the family and staff, face masks are required along with social distancing.



