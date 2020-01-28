JOE E. HARRIS, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at home. Born March 23, 1934, in Marion, Ala., he was the third child of Rogers and Lueretta Harris. Joe was a veteran with service in the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army, and he was a caring husband, father and friend. Funeral service is from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Carmichael Funeral Service, with visitation one hour prior. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkview Allen County Foundation Home Health & Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 28, 2020