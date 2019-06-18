JOE "JW" HAIR, 70, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Joe had a one of a kind personality and was always making people laugh. He was a proud Vietnam veteran and his country and family meant everything to him. He is survived by his wife, Paulette Hair; daughters, Amanda and Angel (Donato) Myers; sons, James (Sabrina) Myers and Dan Dauscher; siblings, Bobbie Jo (Brian) Chilton and Glenda (Craig) Hammonds; and a host of other loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Bertie Hair; brothers, Don, James, Johnny, and Ricky Hair; sister, Julie Greenwood; son, Loren Hair; and grandson, Javier "JW" Rivera. "Gone but NEVER forgotten, he will be deeply missed." Funeral service is noon Friday, June 21, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at Covington Memorial Gardens, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 18, 2019