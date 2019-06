JOE "JW" HAIR, 70, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Joe had a one of a kind personality and was always making people laugh. He was a proud Vietnam veteran and his country and family meant everything to him. He is survived by his wife, Paulette Hair; daughters, Amanda and Angel (Donato) Myers; sons, James (Sabrina) Myers and Dan Dauscher; siblings, Bobbie Jo (Brian) Chilton and Glenda (Craig) Hammonds; and a host of other loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Bertie Hair; brothers, Don, James, Johnny, and Ricky Hair; sister, Julie Greenwood; son, Loren Hair; and grandson, Javier "JW" Rivera. "Gone but NEVER forgotten, he will be deeply missed." Funeral service is noon Friday, June 21, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at Covington Memorial Gardens, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804).