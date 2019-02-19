WM JOE RIDDLE, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Born Feb. 12, 1947, in Sweetwater, Tenn., he was a son of the late Robert T. and Agnes Louise (Willet) Riddle. He served two tours in Vietnam as a United States Marine. Joe was a member of the Waynedale Baptist Church. He was passionate about many things from mission work, wood working, and spending time with his family. He liked to go camping and fishing as well. He is survived by his wife, Cindi Riddle; daughter, Christina (Neal) Riemen; sons, Wm David (Christina) Riddle and M Justin (Jess) Riddle; 10 grandchildren; one great- grandchild; sister, Marie Riddle; brothers, Darrell Riddle and Bob (Pat) Riddle; and sister in-law, Gloria Riddle. He was also preceded in passing by his brothers, Tom and Wayne Riddle. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Waynedale Baptist Church, 633 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Burial to follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the City on the Hill project: Waynedale Baptist Church. Condolences may be left online at www.greenlawnmpfh.com
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-3914
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 19, 2019