JOE SHADE JR., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Born Nov. 9, 1958, he was a son of the late Mattie Louise (Bowen) and Joe Shade, Sr. He was a 1977 graduate North Side High School. He attended Alabama A&M University and became a 1979 initiate of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He graduated with a B.S. in Science in Computer Science Technology with a Minor in Business Administration. He began his career as a Programmer Analyst with a strong passion for community involvement and was most known for his position on the Pontiac Youth Center Board of Directors. He established his own business in August 1995, ASK Shade Consulting and Professional Services and established client contracts with the Fort Wayne Urban League. He is survived by his wife, Kim Shade; two daughters, Sabra Shade and Arnetta Shade; three granddaughters, two brothers, one sister, and a host of other family and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Entombment in Covington Memorial Gardens. www.ellisfh.com