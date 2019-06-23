JOEL D. WALTER, 53, of New Haven, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic. Born April 22, 1966, he was a son of the late David G. Walter and Nancy L. Walter, who survives. He was a kind hearted soul with a generous spirit. He restored classic cars as a profession. He was a collector of memorabilia, coins, and NASCAR. He loved to be outdoors whether he was on a snowmobile in the U.P., having fun at the lake, or swimming in his pool. He enjoyed spending time with his stepson, T.J. Deller (Taisha Sanchez); three step grandchildren, and one step great-grandchild. Also surviving are his brothers, Michael D. and Eric A.; and grandfather, Gordon E. Walter. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Sybil. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Hwy, New Haven, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the church. Memorials to the church. "Even though you are gone, We hear your laughter still. You always brought us joy, And, in memory, always will."
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 23, 2019