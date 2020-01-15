Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOEL G. MOSS. View Sign Service Information Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home 600 Countryside Dr Columbia City , IN 46725 (260)-244-5122 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home 600 Countryside Dr Columbia City , IN 46725 View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home 600 Countryside Dr Columbia City , IN 46725 View Map Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Sonrise Church 10125 Illinois Road Fort Wayne , IN View Map Service 10:30 AM Sonrise Church 10125 Illinois Road Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JOEL G. MOSS, 62, of Columbia City, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, 11:45 a.m., at his residence. Born on Nov. 5, 1957, in Iowa City, Iowa, he was the son of Reverend Robert and Charolet (Jaeger) Moss. Joel's father was a local Methodist minister and moved the family to Michigan and then settled in northern Fort Wayne helping to found Covenant United Methodist Church. Joel attended Northrop High School and graduated with the Class of 1976. He then attended Indiana Central University in Indianapolis where he graduated with a degree in Political Science. Joel was the owner and president of Technology Contracting Services, Inc., a business he founded with three partners almost 20 years ago. Together they have built a successful small business with 12 employees, some of whom were family members, and all of whom he considered family. Besides being with his family, his first love was playing the guitar, whether for the worship team at Sonrise Church at Roanoke, or as part of a band. The last several years, he and close friends Sam Moffett and Scott Page had played steadily in a band called the Acme Blues Band, recently renamed to Coupe Deluxe. The rest of his time he spent working around the yard on his landscaping projects, playing with his dogs, golfing, hot-tubbing and having fun teasing anyone he could find. In his twenties, he knew that God was "chasing him around" and committed his life to Christ. He was always reminding his family that Christ came to serve and not to be served and that they should follow His example. His love for God caused him to constantly point people back to the truth of the Word of God. His family meant the world to him and he always tried to be there for them. He is survived by his wife, Donna Michelle Moss of Columbia City; children, Jordan (Kylee) Moss of Columbia City, Janelle Moss of Chicago and Justin Moss of Fort Wayne; granddaughter and his "Special K," Karrington Moss; mother, Charolet Moss of Fort Wayne; brothers, John and Jeff Moss, both of Fort Wayne; his children's mother, Janet Moss of Columbia City; and niece, Jessica Moss of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his father, Reverend Robert Moss. A Celebration of Life for Joel is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Sonrise Church, 10125 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to service. Friends may also call from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Burial will follow in South Park Cemetery, Columbia City, Ind. Memorial contributions in memory of Joel may be made to Whitley County Humane Society. To send the family an online condolence, visit



