JOEL ROBERT BEAN, 51, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Joel was the son of the late Lillian Bean. Joel served his country as a U.S. Army veteran. Joel's perfect day was being with his son Christian. He also was a car and gun enthusiast. Surviving are his children, David, Michael, Sonja, Tiffany, Jordan, Sonja Tiffany, Joshua, Savannah, and Christian; five grandchildren; siblings, Laura (Steven) Grabowski, Scott (Maggie) Crain, and Susan (Richard) Gebhart. A Gathering is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Joel's Home, Memorials may be made to Joel's son, the Christian Bean Educational Fund c/o Savannah Robinson. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 18, 2020