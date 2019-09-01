JOEL SWART, 41, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Born on Feb. 11, 1978 in Kettering, Ohio, he was the son of the late Warren Swart and Betty (Johnson) Swart, who survives. He received an associate's degree, later working as an engineer. Joel was one of the founders of the Pour Misfits brew crew. He loved to attend many concerts and watching the Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks. He also loved his dogs, Tank, Zombie, and Bruce. He is also survived by his wife, Sara (Crull) Swart; daughter, Kaylee Buhr; Marvin (Joyce) Crull; and brother-in-law, JR (Kristin) Crull; niece and nephews. Joel was also preceded in passing by his grandparents, Robert (Elizabeth) Johnson and Richard (Elizabeth) Swart. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Hospice. Condolences can be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 1, 2019