JOELLYN "JOEY" J. KRAUSKOPF, 72, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at her home in Fort Wayne. Joey was a 1965 graduate of South Side High School. Her hobbies included gardening, camping, and creating stained-glass windows. Surviving are her children, Michael W. Krauskopf, Jason R. (Michelle) Krauskopf, and Denise N. Krauskopf, all of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; mother, Betty Godschalk of Fort Wayne; brother, James (Sue) Hilgeman; and sister, Sarah Doehla, both of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Krauskopf; and her father, James Hilgeman. Service is 6 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to Fort Wayne Rescue Mission. To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 3, 2019