JOETTA LYNN RISNER, 40, of Fort Wayne, Ind., joined her mother and the Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019. Born on Nov. 14, 1978, she was the daughter of Tim Risner and Vonnie Marcum. Joetta had a unique way of navigating through life and added her own style to everything. She was a passionate animal lover and had an enormous heart for her family and friends. She had an amazing sense of humor and a special ability to lift the spirits of those around her. She was silly and fun, thoughtful and kind. Joetta had never met a stranger and was polite and engaging to when meeting new people. She loved her friends and family immensely, and wore the title "Auntie" with great pride. She truly was one of a kind and will be missed dearly. She is survived by her father, Tim (June) Risner of Colorado; and her brother, Jeremy (Jennifer) Risner of Indianapolis. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 16, 2019