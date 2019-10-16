JOHANN WOLF

Obituary
JOHANN WOLF, 69, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Born in Stadl-Paura, Austria, Johann was the son of the late Stefan and Maria Wolf. Johann worked for Navistar for 14 years prior to his retirement. He was a longtime and avid Komets Hockey fan. He enjoyed fishing, and traveling with his wife and friends. Johann loved his family and cherished his time spent with his grandchildren. Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Monika Wolf; sons, Stephan (Melissa) Wolf and Christopher (Sarah) Wolf; and grandchildren, Gabrielle, George, Alexandria, and Nathan. Calling is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 16, 2019
