JOHN A. EVANS, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born Oct. 9, 1944, in Lafayette, he graduated from high school in Anderson, Ind. At age 42, he graduated from ITT Technical with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering. He was an Army veteran; an Allen County Sheriff's Reserve deputy for 18 years; taught Sunday school over 35 years; volunteered at United Faith Presbyterian Church; and was a Navistar retiree. He loved Lake George, sailing, boating and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Beverly (Sievers); son, Brad (Shelley Keller) of LaFontaine and Sean (Sarah Surface) of Lansing, Mich.; grandsons, Liam and Grant; and brother, Jim Evans of Minnesota. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, on ZOOM from their lake home. Contact United Faith FW.org
or Facebook page to be messaged the link.