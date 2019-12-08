JOHN A. ROSER, 83, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. He was born Oct. 13, 1936. John retired from Wayne Pipe and Supply. He was active with the Allen County United Methodist Habitat Task Force, a volunteer at Parkview North Hospital and Byron Health Center. He was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Mary Helen; daughters, Janet (Tom) Sagstetter and Alison Roser; grandchildren, Matthew, Anna and Emily Sagstetter; brothers, Paul (Carolyn) and Steven (Peg) Roser. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Edith Roser; and sister, Jean Roser. Memorial Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Covenant United Methodist Church, 10001 Coldwater Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Church. Preferred memorials to Habitat for Humanity or Turnstone-memory care. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 8, 2019