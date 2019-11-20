JOHN ANDREW SHELTON, 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. John was born and raised in Indianapolis and was a son of the late John Oscar and Helen Shelton. He was an Air Force Veteran, serving from 1964 to 1968 in Vietnam and Libya. His hobbies were computers, photography, reading, going to Coldwater Lake and spending time with family and friends. He loved going to his granddaughters sporting and 4-H events. He worked in computer sales and training and as a Health Insurance salesman. Surviving are his wife, Sylvia Shelton; two children; two stepdaughters; three step-grandchildren; and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Johnny; brother, Conway (Delores) Shelton; sister, Patsy (Stan) Lamerson; and brother-in-law, Ray Dilley. Service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 , at St. Joseph UMC, 6004 Reed Road, with calling from 1 p.m. until the service. The family will be having a private burial. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Audiences Unlimited, Inc. or Visiting Nurse Hospice. FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2019