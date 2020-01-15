JOHN ANTHONY BURD, 28, of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at home with his beloved dog Bingo by his side. Born June 23, 1991, John was a 2010 graduate of R. Nelson Snider High School. He worked as an Industrial Roofer for many years at Morken Roofing. John loved to play hockey and was on several local teams throughout the years. He made many lifelong friends, enjoyed working on cars and playing video games. He was known for always having a big, goofy grin on his face that everyone who knew him loved. He is survived by the love of his life and the mother of his children, Brittany Pape Burd; children, Scarlett Mae (5) and Holden Anthony (newborn); mother, Cynthia Burd; siblings, Deborah Burd, Michael Burd, Philip Burd, and Rebecca Burd; maternal grandmother, Nancy Crowe; aunt, Julie (Gene) Harkless; uncles, Charles (Vickie) Burd, Dr. John (Rose) Burd and Dick (Kathy) Burd; cousins; and Brittany's parents, Tonya and Michael Pape. He wa preceded in death by his son, Thompson Michael; father and best friend, Thomas Burd; aunt, Cheri Burd; and paternal grandparents, Harry and Madeline Burd. Funeral service is 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family requests donations to the John Anthony Burd Memorial.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 15, 2020