JOHN ANTHONY McKIERNAN, 77, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at home. Born Sept. 29, 1942, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Thomas A. and Elizabeth K. McKier nan. John graduated from St. Patrick Catholic Grade School, Central Catholic High School and Xavier University. John's father died when he was 14 and he became the back bone of his family, caring for his younger brother and mother. He had a lengthy career in marine sales in California, Florida and New York State. John was survived by his brothers, James K. "Connie" McKiernan of Sharonville, Ohio, and Thomas E. (Jean) McKiernan of Cincinnati, Ohio. John was always the favorite uncle of John, Tom (Fiona), Ann Owen and Mary Kathleen (Jerry) Reyna; and dear friend and partner in recent years, Constance "Connie" Mettler. A gathering of family and friends is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com