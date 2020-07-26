1/1
JOHN ANTHONY McKIERNAN
1942 - 2020
JOHN ANTHONY McKIERNAN, 77, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at home. Born Sept. 29, 1942, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Thomas A. and Elizabeth K. McKier nan. John graduated from St. Patrick Catholic Grade School, Central Catholic High School and Xavier University. John's father died when he was 14 and he became the back bone of his family, caring for his younger brother and mother. He had a lengthy career in marine sales in California, Florida and New York State. John was survived by his brothers, James K. "Connie" McKiernan of Sharonville, Ohio, and Thomas E. (Jean) McKiernan of Cincinnati, Ohio. John was always the favorite uncle of John, Tom (Fiona), Ann Owen and Mary Kathleen (Jerry) Reyna; and dear friend and partner in recent years, Constance "Connie" Mettler. A gathering of family and friends is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 26, 2020
Jim and Connie, we were so sorry to hear about John’s death. We have fond memories of stories you and John shared over the years. He always kept your Mom guessing what he was up to. No surprise he was a favorite Uncle! God bless and know you will be in our thoughts and prayers on Wed and beyond. John would want you to hang on to the laughter and great memories he brought to all of your family. Wishing Fl was closer to IN. Denny n Monya
Monya Weissert
Friend
