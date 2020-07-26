Jim and Connie, we were so sorry to hear about John’s death. We have fond memories of stories you and John shared over the years. He always kept your Mom guessing what he was up to. No surprise he was a favorite Uncle! God bless and know you will be in our thoughts and prayers on Wed and beyond. John would want you to hang on to the laughter and great memories he brought to all of your family. Wishing Fl was closer to IN. Denny n Monya

Monya Weissert

Friend