Or Copy this URL to Share

Share JOHN's life story with friends and family

Share JOHN's life story with friends and family

JOHN ANTHONY MICHALIC, 82, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his residence in Fort Wayne, Ind. Arrangements pending family notification. Please contact D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, or the Allen Co. Coroner's Office.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store