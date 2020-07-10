JOHN ANTHONY ZUKOWSKI, 92, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Fort Wayne. He was born in Lynn, Mass., on Feb. 19, 1928. John served in the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy. He went on to obtain a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from Northeastern University. John worked for several decades at various General Electric (GE) plants in Manufacturing and Quality Control, while advancing to Plant Manager, before retiring as a Senior Executive. After GE he went to work for and retired from United Technologies. He then co-founded and operated SCP Ltd manufactures in Auburn, Ind., until 2005 where he finally ended his working years. In his spare time John volunteered at various food bank's and kitchen's of which he enjoyed. He was a member of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus. "Mr. Z" enjoyed fishing, golfing, and anything outdoors. John also enjoyed the privileges of having his private pilot license. Surviving is his sister, Leona H Ployer. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lorraine, and parents. John will be laid to rest in Lynn, Mass., with his wife Lorraine. "A very good man, who will be missed". Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne and Nadworny Funeral Home, Lynn, Mass.