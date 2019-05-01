Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REV. JOHN B. PANNKUK. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park 4017 Maplecrest Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46815 (260)-426-9494 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Messiah Lutheran Church 7211 Stellhorn Road Fort Wayne , IN View Map Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Messiah Lutheran Church 7211 Stellhorn Road Fort Wayne , IN View Map Service 10:30 AM Messiah Lutheran Church 7211 Stellhorn Road Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

REV. JOHN B. PANNKUK, 83, of Fort Wayne, joined the Church Triumphant on Sunday, April 28, 2019, while at his home, surrounded by his family. Born Sept. 4, 1935, in Monticello, Iowa, he was the son of Rev. John Sr. and Ruth (Janzig) Pannkuk. John grew up in Iowa, along with four brothers, attending churches his father served. He graduated from Wartburg College in 1958 then married Kay Overbeck on Aug. 17, 1958 in Monona, Iowa. John graduated from Wartburg Theological Seminary in 1962 was ordained into ministry on May 26, 1962. He accepted God's call to serve churches in Iowa and Indiana then in retirement continued providing pulpit supply. The foundation of John's ministry included empowering and encouraging others to use their gifts for active involvement in the mission and ministry of the church, outreach ministry, compassionate counseling and helping others looks for the focus on God's grace, mercy, and love in the scriptures and in daily life. He was a leader in the larger church and community, serving in various capacities. John's gentle, caring spirit, strong faith, commitment to a life of service and love of his family defined who he was. John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kay; children, Karen and Mark; granddaughter, Lindsay; brothers, Richard (JoAnn) of San Antonio, Texas, Robert (Joy) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, James (Bev) of Sun City, Ariz., and Karl (Ellie) of Sun City West, Ariz.; and many loving nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David John. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 7211 Stellhorn Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. The Rev. Dr. William Gafkjen, Bishop of the Indiana Kentucky Synod of the ELCA, will preach and Rev. Timothy Graham will preside. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Messiah Lutheran Church. Committal will follow the service at St. John Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church or Wartburg Theological Seminary. Arrangements entrusted by D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home Maplewood Park. To view his full obituary, please visit



REV. JOHN B. PANNKUK, 83, of Fort Wayne, joined the Church Triumphant on Sunday, April 28, 2019, while at his home, surrounded by his family. Born Sept. 4, 1935, in Monticello, Iowa, he was the son of Rev. John Sr. and Ruth (Janzig) Pannkuk. John grew up in Iowa, along with four brothers, attending churches his father served. He graduated from Wartburg College in 1958 then married Kay Overbeck on Aug. 17, 1958 in Monona, Iowa. John graduated from Wartburg Theological Seminary in 1962 was ordained into ministry on May 26, 1962. He accepted God's call to serve churches in Iowa and Indiana then in retirement continued providing pulpit supply. The foundation of John's ministry included empowering and encouraging others to use their gifts for active involvement in the mission and ministry of the church, outreach ministry, compassionate counseling and helping others looks for the focus on God's grace, mercy, and love in the scriptures and in daily life. He was a leader in the larger church and community, serving in various capacities. John's gentle, caring spirit, strong faith, commitment to a life of service and love of his family defined who he was. John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kay; children, Karen and Mark; granddaughter, Lindsay; brothers, Richard (JoAnn) of San Antonio, Texas, Robert (Joy) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, James (Bev) of Sun City, Ariz., and Karl (Ellie) of Sun City West, Ariz.; and many loving nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David John. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 7211 Stellhorn Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. The Rev. Dr. William Gafkjen, Bishop of the Indiana Kentucky Synod of the ELCA, will preach and Rev. Timothy Graham will preside. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Messiah Lutheran Church. Committal will follow the service at St. John Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church or Wartburg Theological Seminary. Arrangements entrusted by D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home Maplewood Park. To view his full obituary, please visit www.mccombandsons.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close