JOHN B. STEELE, 64, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born on Sept. 7, 1955 in Madison, Wis., he was a son of the late Stanley and Ruth (Ries) Steele. John retired from Universal Trucking in 2018. He is survived by his son, Clinton (Katelynn) Steele; grandchildren, Noah, Lilian, Ahkya, and Liam; sisters, Barbara (Chuck) Korom, Julie Teche, Karen (Tony) Dennis, and Laurie (Jim) McCutchan; brother, Jeffrey Steele; and numerous nieces and nephews. John was also preceded in death by his sisters, Victoria (Dennis) Sime and Linda Ousanmer. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com