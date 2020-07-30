1/
JOHN B. STEELE
JOHN B. STEELE, 64, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born on Sept. 7, 1955 in Madison, Wis., he was a son of the late Stanley and Ruth (Ries) Steele. John retired from Universal Trucking in 2018. He is survived by his son, Clinton (Katelynn) Steele; grandchildren, Noah, Lilian, Ahkya, and Liam; sisters, Barbara (Chuck) Korom, Julie Teche, Karen (Tony) Dennis, and Laurie (Jim) McCutchan; brother, Jeffrey Steele; and numerous nieces and nephews. John was also preceded in death by his sisters, Victoria (Dennis) Sime and Linda Ousanmer. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
2607473186
