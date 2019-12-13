Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN B. WILSON. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls 8325 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46804 (260)-426-9494 Visitation 5:00 PM D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls 8325 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46804 View Map Calling hours 9:00 AM D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls 8325 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46804 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls 8325 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46804 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN B. WILSON, 88, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late John F. and Goldie B. Wilson. He was a 1949 graduate of Central High School. He then earned his bachelor's degree from Indiana University. John served honorably in the U.S. Naval Reserve for eight years. He married Rosalind Sue Robertson on Jan. 12, 1979, and she survives. John worked for General Electric Co., John Hancock Insurance, American Equipment, and WKJG. He was the Advertising Director for Peter Eckrich and Sons and also for Wayne Candies, Inc. For 46 years, John was the owner of New Process/Marketing Impact, Inc., retiring in 2012. In May, 1985, he won the Small Business Award, presented by the Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce. In June, 1992, the Lt. Governor presented Marketing Impact with the "State of Indiana Half Century Business Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Economic Growth and Prosperity of Indiana". His affiliations include United Way, Junior Achievement, Old Fort Founding Board Member, Opportunities, Inc., Chamber of Commerce, and Fort Wayne Advertising Club. John was also a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Pine Valley Country Club (Founding Board), Elks Golf Club, Sycamore Hills Country Club, Orchard Ridge Country Club, and Brookwood Golf Club. He was Fort Wayne Senior City Golf Champion in 1998 and scored nine holes-in-one in his golf career. Surviving are his children, John D. (Patti) Wilson of Fort Myers, Fla., Doran B. (Lois) Wilson of Lake James, Ind., Bradley D. Wilson of Clearwater, Fla., Rochelle R. Bloomfield of Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandchildren, John C. (Krista) Wilson of Tallahassee, Fla., Joseph Lenz of Tampa, Fla., Ryen W. (Megan) Wilson of Fort Wayne, Ind., Kyle R. Wilson of Fort Wayne, Ind., Trent B. (Amanda) Wilson of Noblesville, Ind., Jennifer L. Wilson of Raeford, N.C., Nathan W. (Mazie) Bloomfield of New Haven, Ind., and Jacob S. Bloomfield of New Haven, Ind.; and great-grandchildren, Ayden K. Wilson of Fort Wayne, Ind., John A. Wilson of Tallahassee, Fla., Emilia J. Wilson of Tallahassee, Fla., Braise L. Bloomfield of New Haven, Ind., and Naomi M. Wilson of Noblesville, Ind. John was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Adalynn M. Wilson. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, Visiting Angels, or St. Paul Lutheran Church.



