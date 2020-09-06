JOHN BECK, 63, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Aug 29, 2020. Born Dec 29, 1956, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Sharon Beck and the late James Beck. He attended St. John the Baptist, Bishop Luers, and Purdue. John enjoyed fishing, hunting and cooking. Surviving are his mother, Sharon Beck; sister, Sarah (Robert) Mitchell; nephews, James Mitchell and Jonathan Bodette; niece, Ashley Mitchell; and longtime special friend, Linda Myers. He was preceded in death by his father, James Beck; and sister, Kathleen Bodette.