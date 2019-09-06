|
|
|
Calling hours
View Map
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|
Calling hours
View Map
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
JOHN C. CLEVENGER, 67, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Ind., with his loving family by his side after a two year battle with leukemia. Born May 27, 1952 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Bill and Elaine Clevenger. He graduated from Concordia High School. He enjoyed life spending time with his family in many ways, including shooting pool, playing ping-pong, softball, bowling, golf, and lake time at Crooked Lake. He loved attending sporting events for his grandson Sam and his multiple nieces and nephews. John was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, and the Fort Wayne Komets. He enjoyed working at Eel River Golf Course for many years and was an active member of Parkwood Church of God. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Bonnie L. Clevenger; daughter, Jenny (Sam) Early; son, Adam (Stephanie) Clevenger; grandsons, Sam and Jacob Early; granddaughter, Adelyn Clevenger, all of Fort Wayne, Ind; brothers, Dave Clevenger, Dan Clevenger; sister, Sharon Mead (Warren); and his mother-in-law, Vera Wenger. John is also survived by his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Ed and Linda Brager, Ernie and Betty Edgar, David and Diane Wenger, Danny Wenger, Craig and Kim Bair; and 20 nieces and nephews and 26 great-nieces and -nephews. John was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Wenger. Funeral Service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Parkwood Church of God, 3320 Trier Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 9 p.m. today, Sept. 6, 2019, at the church. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Parkwood Church of God. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 6, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|