JOHN C. GRIFFITH JR., 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at home.Born April 18, 1943, in Corvallis, Ore., he was the son of the late John Carl and Helen Louise (Swone land) Griffith. She is survived by his wife, Cynthia Griffith; children, Jason Benjamin (Amy) Griffith of Syracuse, Ind., Lora (Don) Parker of New Paris, Ind., Jay C. (Sue) Griffith of Fort Wayne, and Karla J. Stanger of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Collin Griffith, Stephenie Townsley, Mikayla Kugler, Sydni Ewing, Josh Parker, Matt Parker, Bethany Parker, and Elizabeth Hill; great-grandchildren, Bennett Townsley, Remington Parker and Alma Parker; sister, Carol Freeman; and stepmother, Mary Lou Griffith of Cape Coral. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020