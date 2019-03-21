Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JOHN C. SCHWARTZ, 77, passed on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. Born Jan. 2, 1942, in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the youngest of two children and the son of the late Raymond Schwartz and Martha Barnett. A devoted husband and father, John was a very talented and intelligent man who pursued excellence in everything he did in both his personal and professional life. John graduated from North High School in Evansville, Ind., in 1960. He put himself through college playing bass in night club bands, to include alongside renowned saxophonist Boots Randolph. John graduated from the University of Evansville (Engineering) in 1964, earning his MBA from the same in 1975. He began his active duty military career at Reese AFB, TX as a student pilot in 1964, later becoming a T-38 instructor pilot. He transferred to the Texas then later Indiana Air National Guard, eventually retiring as a combat-ready F-16 pilot and Wing Commander of the 122FW in Fort Wayne. John was selected for promotion to Brigadier General in the State of Indiana but retired before confirmation so that he could care for his wife following her Parkinson's Disease diagnosis. John returned to Evansville, Ind., where he worked on the I-69 highway project until moving to Sarasota, Fla., where he was the Executive Director of the Florida Swimming Pool Association. John eventually entered into full-time caregiver role, while also continuing his hobby as a certified watchmaker. He is survived by children, Jeff Schwartz of Terre Haute, Ind., Tiffany Schwartz - Rano (Paul) of San Antonio, Texas, and Todd (Mary) Schwartz of New Orleans, La.; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. John was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; and sister, Doris Manning. Burial will be held on March 27, 2019 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. "While John's death was unexpected and sudden, we know that he is in Heaven with Shirley, whom he missed terribly since her passing in January of 2019." Friends are invited to sign the guestbook at

2102 N. Loop 1604 East

San Antonio , TX 78232

