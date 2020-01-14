Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN C. WALDON. View Sign Service Information Harper's Community Funeral Home 740 State Rd 930 E New Haven , IN 46774 (260)-493-4433 Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN C. WALDON, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at The Towne House Retirement Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Beech Grove, he was the son of the late Jewel and Julia (Dougherty) Waldon. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven. He served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. General William Mitchell during the Korean War and taught Radar Recognition Systems to enlisted men in San Diego. John graduated with an engineering degree from Purdue University and retired after 30 years from GTE in Fort Wayne and Temple Terrace, Fla. He was a member of Mensa and enjoyed computers, puzzles, and classical music. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rosalie (Harber) Waldon; children, Diane (Bill) Allison, John Waldon Jr., David (Julie Jeronimus) Waldon, Judy (Mick) Bodigon, Richard (Jenny) Waldon, and Caroline Waldon; sister, Judy (Don) McGaughey; and eight grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jewel Jr., James and Frank Waldon; and grandson, Heath Allison. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with visitation a half hour prior. Father Bill Sullivan officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with a Vigil service at 5 p.m. Burial in St. Aloysius Cemetery, Yoder, with Military Honors. Preferred memorials are to the Parkinson's Foundation or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven. For online condolences, visit



JOHN C. WALDON, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at The Towne House Retirement Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Beech Grove, he was the son of the late Jewel and Julia (Dougherty) Waldon. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven. He served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. General William Mitchell during the Korean War and taught Radar Recognition Systems to enlisted men in San Diego. John graduated with an engineering degree from Purdue University and retired after 30 years from GTE in Fort Wayne and Temple Terrace, Fla. He was a member of Mensa and enjoyed computers, puzzles, and classical music. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rosalie (Harber) Waldon; children, Diane (Bill) Allison, John Waldon Jr., David (Julie Jeronimus) Waldon, Judy (Mick) Bodigon, Richard (Jenny) Waldon, and Caroline Waldon; sister, Judy (Don) McGaughey; and eight grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jewel Jr., James and Frank Waldon; and grandson, Heath Allison. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with visitation a half hour prior. Father Bill Sullivan officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with a Vigil service at 5 p.m. Burial in St. Aloysius Cemetery, Yoder, with Military Honors. Preferred memorials are to the Parkinson's Foundation or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close