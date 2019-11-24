JOHN (JOHNNY) CARL GETTS, went to Heaven Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Born Nov. 30, 1948 in Fort Wayne, Ind. He was the son of the late George W. Getts and Wanda M. (Jones, Getts) McLeod, who survives. At age 26 he moved to North Fort Myers, Fla. John loved vintage cars and building Street Stock Cars with his son, golfing, fishing, hockey, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. John was fun, kind with a generous and selfless heart. He is survived by his mother, Wanda McLeod; children, Nancy (Michael) Moline, Michael (Tristan) Getts, and Michelle (Wayne) Decker; grandchildren, Allison, Joseph, and Andrew Moline, Michael Getts Jr., and Carter Matot; siblings, Pamela (Pat) Downs, Hartley (Susan) McLeod Jr., and Paul Allen Getts. He was also preceded in death by his wife Mary Getts; grandparents, Carl and Nellie Getts, Elbert and Pauline Jones; and stepfather, Hartley McLeod Sr. Celebration of Life service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 609 Putnam St., Fort Wayne, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2019