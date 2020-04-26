JOHN CARSON ZIMMERMAN, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born on July 22, 1934 in Winsor, Ohio, he was the son of Ralph and Hazel Zimmerman He graduated from LaGrange High School and Tri-State College, then he served in the United States Army. He worked 36 years then retired from Navistar as a Mechanical Engineer. He is urvived by his loving wife of 36 years Glendys; four daughters, Barbara Stiglick, Joan (James) Goodson, Lori Norris, Carol (Randy) Mathews; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. No service at this time. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020