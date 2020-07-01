JOHN CUNNINGHAM
JOHN CUNNINGHAM, 55, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday June 28, 2020, at home. John worked as a dispatcher at Omni Source in New Haven. He served honorably in the United States Army for three years. John enjoyed playing golf, watching the Texas Longhorns, and playing bass in the church band. Surviving relatives include his loving wife of 34 years, Pam; sons, Shane (fiancee, Allison) and Trent; granddaughter, Chloe; father, Vernon; and siblings, Tim Lambert and Rosella Cunningham. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie; and brother, Jim. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Victory Life Church, 1502 Rose Ave., New Haven, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at the church. Preferred memorials in Johns honor may be directed to Victory Life Church. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Victory Life Church
JUL
6
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Victory Life Church
JUL
7
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Victory Life Church
JUL
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Victory Life Church
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
